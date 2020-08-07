After months of uncertainty, the Big Ten Conference has set the football schedule for the upcoming 2020 season. The next question on the minds of many fans, athletes, coaches and administrators is exactly how many of those games will actually be played?

Wisconsin will begin its 2020 season in less than a month and will still host Indiana, but the Badgers' schedule beyond that has been jumbled, along with all the other schools in the Big Ten. How does the schedule look for the Badgers and other schools? How are schools managing the season prep? How many of these games will actually be played? Is Wisconsin still the favorite in the Big Ten West?

To get an outside perspective on those questions and many other Big Ten topics, we welcome Nebraska beat writer Parker Gabriel from the Lincoln Journal Star.

Listen to the latest BadgerBlitz.com Podcast by clicking here