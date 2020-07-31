BadgerBlitz - PODCAST: Ep.111: Skyler Bell Loves Wisconsin as He Weighs College Decision

Offered by the Badgers in late April, part of the reason why Bell pushed back his commitment date, Wisconsin coaches and commits have been actively recruiting the three-star prospect to Madison, where he’s already taken a virtual official visit and build solid relationships with receivers coach Alvis Whitted and 2021 quarterback commit Deacon Hill .

MADISON, Wis. – Currently possessing a top-20 2021 recruiting class, the University of Wisconsin has found its future quarterback and surrounded him with highly-touted tight ends, three players who can play running back and a tight end who picked UW.

The Badgers aren’t alone in pursuing Bell, as Iowa, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and West Virginia are all coming hard after a player who delivered on offense, defense and special teams his junior season.

“He is extremely impressive athletically,” Bell’s head coach, Tyler Whitley, told Rivals.com last fall. “He is 6-1, almost 190-pounds with a 40-inch vertical and he ran a 4.51 at Penn State. Physically, he looks like what you would make on Madden if you were making a receiver. He has good ball skills, he is tough, and he is a worker. He really works hard on his craft and is a very good ball player. He is also a track runner who is a multi-sport athlete. His father is a personal trainer, so he has been working with him since he was able to walk. He is a kid that is very focused on what it takes to be an athlete at the highest level, and he is doing everything he can to get to that point.”

Our guest on this week’s BadgerBlitz.com Podcast, Bell talks about his football journey, evaluating his college choices virtually, the headaches of making his decision during a pandemic and much more.

