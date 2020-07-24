Santa Barbara (Calif.) quarterback Deacon Hill knew quickly after he visited the University of Wisconsin that the Badgers where the school he wanted to play for in college. And since that commitment last summer, Hill remains one of the key pieces in Wisconsin’s star-studded 2021 recruiting class for the University of Wisconsin, a class that ranks in the Top 20 of the Rivals.com rankings.

Hill was the fourth commit in the class and took roughly two months to jump on his offer from Wisconsin, which was the first school to offer him. Since then, he threw for over 3,000 yards, 33 touchdowns and 7 interceptions last season, won league MVP honors and led his team to the Division-8 final and just picked up a recent offer from UCLA.

Joining the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast, Hill will talk about his quick surge through the high school ranks, his journey to be a Wisconsin commit, his skillset and how it can help a college program, his recent offer from the Bruins, what uncommitted receivers he’s trying to recruit and much more.

Click here for the latest episode of the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast