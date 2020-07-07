Thirteen years ago, Kevin Zeitler committed to the University of Wisconsin over offers from Air Force, Army, Minnesota and Purdue. It appears multiple schools missed the boat on the offensive lineman from Wisconsin Lutheran High.

Ranked as the third-best player in Wisconsin and No. 39 offensive lineman in the nation by Rivals.com, Zeitler developed from a first-team all-state selection in high school to a first-team All-American his senior season. Starting 40 games for the Badgers and anchoring the right side of the offensive line for two Big Ten championship teams, Zeitler became a first-round NFL draft pick and, at one time, the highest paid right guard in the NFL.

Zeitler is this week’s guest on the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast, as he relives his recruitment (which includes Michigan pulling its scholarship offer from him), the rise of in-state recruiting in Wisconsin, his college and professional career and much more.

Also updating the latest news with the upcoming college football season, click here to listen to the latest BadgerBlitz.com Podcast.