A four-star recruit and the No.28 cornerback in the country, Hallman picked UW over a dozen other offers that include Baylor, Miami, Michigan and Penn State and committed without having stepped foot on campus, a more common occurrence this year considering the coronavirus has turned recruiting into one-long dead period.

Wisconsin has landed many cornerbacks from Florida over the years – Antonio Fenelus, Sojourn Shelton, Faion Hicks, Semar Melvin to name a few – but Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University Ricardo Hallman might be the best of the bunch.

So, what kind of player is Hallman? Rivals recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy calls him a versatile defensive back with his athleticism and fluidity being his calling cards. Quote – “Hallman showcases a smooth backpedal and flips his hips quickly. He needs to continue to add muscle and improve in run support, but a high ceiling is certainly in place. Hallman has been under-recruited because he’s missed large chunks of the last two offseasons on the camp circuit (2019 with injury and 2020 due to the Covid-19 crisis). So while college coaches are certainly aware of the four-star cornerback, Hallman hasn’t had the chance to play in front of many staffs. For that reason, it feels like the Badgers may be getting a steal.”

It's also worth noting that Hallman’s dream school who he wanted an offer from as Paul Chryst and the Badgers.

Hallman joins Wisconsin offensive lineman JP Benzschawel and defensive back Hunter Wohler, Minnesota offensive lineman Riley Mahlman and Iowa defensive end TJ Bollers as four-star prospects in this class. Combine with the bevy of three-star prospects in this class, Wisconsin’s class currently ranks No.13 in the country.

Remember when people doubted Paul Chryst’s ability to recruit? After signing a top 30 class last season for the first time in the online ranking era, it appears Chryst has elevated the UW brand.

Our featured guest this week, Hallman talks about his growth as a high school cornerback, his fascination with Wisconsin, the star-studded 2021 recruiting class and much more.

Click here to listen to this week's episode of the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast, powered by Overtime Media.