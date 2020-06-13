MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin ended the month of May with some recruiting momentum, beating out nearly two dozen schools for Ohio tight end Jack Pugh to fill an important positional need.

Once the calendar turned to June, however, the Badgers have taken it to a whole new level.

With the commitment of four-star defensive end/outside linebacker T.J. Bollers Friday, adding to the previous commitments of three-star DE/OLB Darryl Peterson and two-star defensive lineman Michael Jarvis, the Badgers have landed three important pieces to their defensive future in 11 days, three coveted players by Power-Five schools and prospects who have bumped Wisconsin's Rivals.com team ranking to No.15 in the country.