MADISON, Wis. – Alando Tucker experienced a lot during his first year as an assistant coach, thrown into the fire to take the place of Howard Moore on an interim basis.

Need a refresher? Tucker got his first coaching position after Howard Moore’s tragic car accident that kill his wife and daughter and has put him in a long-term rehabilitation center. Wisconsin’s starting center was ruled ineligible for 10 games, one of the players Tucker mentored left the team midseason in a much-publicized manor and the team’s strength and conditioning coach was forced to resign following the use of a racial epithet.

Oh, and less not forget Wisconsin overcoming all that to win its final eight games to win a share of the 2020 Big Ten regular season championship.

“I wouldn’t have wanted to come into coaching any other way in terms of being hit with so much at once,” he said