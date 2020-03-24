MADISON, Wis. – Brevin Pritzl was never one to wax poetic on himself.

The De Pere native often tried to deflect attention off his game, his career or anything else that put the spotlight on him. In the closing seconds of Wisconsin’s senior day win, Pritzl was content with his curtain call being a quick exit to the sidelines instead of soaking in the applause.

He may have downplayed his role for Wisconsin, but his teammates certainly did not.

“He's been huge for us,” guard Brad Davison said not long after Pritzl hit a clutch 3-pointer to help the Badgers outlast Minnesota earlier this month. “When he's playing confident, he's one of, well, he is the best shooter in the country. We always tell him that. Not only is he searching for those looks, we're searching for him to have those looks. We know that every time he shoots, we think it's going in, whether that's in the beginning of the game or at the end of the game.”

