PODCAST: Ep.101: Jake Chaney Couldn't Pass Up Wisconsin Opportunity
A global pandemic and a national emergency wasn't going to stop Jake Chaney from committing to the University of Wisconsin.
With the cancelation of Wisconsin basketball's postseason and postponement of Wisconsin's spring football practices, Chaney gave Badgers fans starved for news something to celebrate when he announced his commitment to UW's 2021 football recruiting class over the weekend.
In addition to joining a Wisconsin recruiting class that currently ranks eighth in the country, Cheney joins this week's podcast to talk about the strides he made his junior season, details the timeline of his recruitment by Wisconsin and what he's looking forward to in this week's episode.
Plus, we look at Wisconsin basketball's 2019-20 season, hear from head coach Greg Gard, look ahead to next season and update the latest with UW football.
To listen to this week's BadgerBlitz.com Podcast, powered by Overtime Media, click here!