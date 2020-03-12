The University of Wisconsin has the No.1 seed in this week's Big Ten Tournament and are looking to clinch the conference's automatic bid into the next week's NCAA Tournament. However, the question that has come up in the last 24 hours is will we even after a tournament at all?

As of Wednesday night, the Big Ten and the NCAA are restricting fan access to fans over the widespread fears of the coronavirus epidemic. The NBA has suspended its season and other large gatherings like music festivals are being postponed. What's the latest on this front?

Assuming there is a tournament, The Athletic's bracketologist, Brian Bennett, joins the podcast to talk Wisconsin's NCAA Tournament profile. How much have the Badgers helped their seed with this eight game win streak and how high can UW climb? Will the committee evaluate UW differently because the Badgers have added a significant piece to their rotation in Micah Potter and are 16-5 with him on the court? Brian tackles those questions and more.

Plus, we'll hear from Big Ten Coach of the Year Greg Gard, get an update on Wisconsin's spring football practices with head coach Paul Chryst and recap Wisconsin's Pro Day.

It's a jam-packed 100th episode of the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast, powered by Overtime Media, which you can listen to by clicking this link now.