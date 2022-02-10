PODCAST: East-West Shrine Bowl Badger Breakdown

"The BadgerBlitz.com Podcast" returns with a look at former Badgers in a key college all-star game. Why not talk to someone who actually worked the extravaganza?

We welcome Bucky's 5th Quarter's Owen Riese, who also works as a scouting assistant for Optimum Scouting and was in Las Vegas for the East-West Shrine Bowl. He discusses his roles last week, along with what he saw out of former Wisconsin standouts Jack Sanborn, Matt Henningsen, Josh Seltzner, and yes, old friend Jack Coan.

Then, we highlight the quartet of Badgers -- Sanborn, Logan Bruss, Leo Chenal and Jake Ferguson -- invited to Indianapolis for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.