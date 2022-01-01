PODCAST: CB Faion Hicks declares for NFL Draft; 2022 position talk

Happy New Year! The BadgerBlitz.com podcast returns for 2022 with senior writers Jake Kocorowski and Benjamin Worgull.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE LATEST PODCAST EPISODE

We break down the news of Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks declaring for the NFL Draft and not returning to UW for a sixth season. Who could step up in a secondary that will look quite different in September?

Ben and Jake also give one takeaway each from Wisconsin's 2021 Las Vegas Bowl victory. Ben looks at where the program is, while Jake discusses the younger Badgers -- Markus Allen, Skyler Bell, Darryl Peterson, Jordan Turner -- receiving work against Arizona State.

With 2022 now the present, we discuss one position both of us are most interested in, and one position we feel most assured about when looking at next season.