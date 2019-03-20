PODCAST: Can the Badgers make a run in the NCAA tournament?
On this episode of the show John Veldhuis and Jon McNamara break down Wisconsin's chances of winning their first game in the NCAA Tournament against No. 12-seed Oregon on Friday, along with their season outlook after making it back to the Big Dance following a disappointing 2017-18 season. The guys also preview some key positions to watch during Wisconsin's upcoming spring football season (other than quarterback).
