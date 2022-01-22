PODCAST: Bob Bostad reportedly back to OL coach; Wisconsin transfer talk

"The BadgerBlitz.com Podcast" returns once again as senior writer Jake Kocorowski wraps up a crazy week of news into one 40-minute episode.

Colten Bartholomew of the Wisconsin State Journal joins the show to chat about a variety of topics. Those include the following:

*His report on assistant coach Bob Bostad switching sides of the ball to mentor Wisconsin's offensive line

*The legacy of former offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Joe Rudolph, and what Bostad could bring to the room

*His thoughts on the new offensive coordinator opening

*A week full of transfer announcements, especially for the defensive backfield

From BadgerBlitz.com's YouTube channel, Rick Kimbrel from BruinBlitz.com chats about two former UCLA players, defensive back Jay Shaw and wide receiver Keontez Lewis, committing to Wisconsin and what they could bring to the program.