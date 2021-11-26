 Wisconsin Badgers Podcast: Minnesota preview, Jonathan Davis and Maui Invitational
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-26 13:43:02 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: AXE WEEK preview; Badgers' Maui title in Vegas

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Wisconsin and Minnesota battle in the Twin Cities for Paul Bunyan's Axe and a division title! BadgerBlitz.com brings you all the coverage you need before AXE WEEK escalates inside Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday (3 p.m. CT, FOX).

Here's all the breakdown of our latest episode:

*The Gopher Report's Alex Carlson joins BadgerBlitz TV to chat in-depth about this 2021 Minnesota team under the direction of P.J. Fleck. We highlight what the Gophers could bring on both sides of the ball and how he feels this contest will play out.

*A look at Wisconsin's big week in Vegas, culminating with a Maui Invitational championship and sophomore guard Jonathan Davis emerging on a national stage

*Three keys to a Wisconsin win and heading to Indianapolis

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THIS WEEK'S EPISODE

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23)
