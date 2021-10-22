PODCAST: Assessing Wisconsin's offensive line; UW-Purdue preview
BadgerBlitz.com wanted to talk about the offensive line, so we reached out to Owen Riese to dissect what he's seeing from Joe Rudolph's room. Riese, a former D-III offensive lineman at Carroll University and graduate assistant at UW-Whitewater, is a writer for Bucky's 5th Quarter and now a scouting assistant for Optimum Scouting.
Included is an over 35-minute conversation about the o-line rotation that was seen during the first four games, UW’s pass protection and pressure on UW's aerial attack, and Riese’s predictions for the contest..
After the break, I give my keys to a Wisconsin win and making it 15 in a row over a currently-ranked Purdue program.