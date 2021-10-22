 Wisconsin Football: Assessing Badgers' offensive line; UW-Purdue preview
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-22 20:46:53 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Assessing Wisconsin's offensive line; UW-Purdue preview

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
BadgerBlitz.com wanted to talk about the offensive line, so we reached out to Owen Riese to dissect what he's seeing from Joe Rudolph's room. Riese, a former D-III offensive lineman at Carroll University and graduate assistant at UW-Whitewater, is a writer for Bucky's 5th Quarter and now a scouting assistant for Optimum Scouting.

Click here to listen to this week's episode!

Can Tyler Beach (65) and the Wisconsin offensive line contain its positive trends of late this week?
Included is an over 35-minute conversation about the o-line rotation that was seen during the first four games, UW’s pass protection and pressure on UW's aerial attack, and Riese’s predictions for the contest..

After the break, I give my keys to a Wisconsin win and making it 15 in a row over a currently-ranked Purdue program.

