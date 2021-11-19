PODCAST: 2022 DE commit Tristan Monday; Wisconsin-Nebraska preview

A lot to cover this week as Wisconsin looks to continue its winning ways.

First, we discuss the commitment of 2022 defensive end Tristan Monday. We play some audio excepts from his chat with BadgerBlitz.com on Thursday night.

Next, I dive deeper into Nebraska with my friend, Derek Peterson of Hail Varsity, which was also seen on our YouTube channel.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THIS WEEK'S EPISODE

We discuss the following about Wisconsin's next opponent:

*The Huskers' 3-7 record and their close losses in 2021

*The large changes on the offensive coaching staff

*The evolution off Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez

*How the defense has improved, and where there are still concerns

*Keys to a Nebraska upset

I wrap up the show with his three keys to a Wisconsin win on Saturday.