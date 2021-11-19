Playing Physical A Work In Progress for Ben Carlson, Wisconsin

Carlson was thrust into a large role for Wisconsin’s third game of the season when sophomore guard Johnny Davis was ruled out before tipoff with a lower-body injury. Head coach Greg Gard had the 6-9 forward at the four and played him in three-minute spurts, rotating Carlson with fellow forwards Carter Gilmore and Tyler Wahl and center Chris Vogt .

Wisconsin sophomore forward Ben Carlson wouldn’t exactly label Monday’s 63-58 loss to Providence as a personal failure, but he wasn’t shy about calling his 18 minutes on the court as a “walk-up call” for what is to come in the months ahead.

It was a well-laid plan against a veteran Providence frontcourt, which started Nate Watson (a 6-10, 260-pound graduate senior) at center and Noah Horchler (a 6-8, 220-pound graduate senior) at forward, until starting center Steven Crowl and Vogt were forced to the bench for the final eight minutes with foul trouble.

“That was the first game I got extended playing time (and) definitely was a lot more physical than any of the teams we’ve played before,” Carlson said. “I learned a lot from the physicality.”

Carlson has been in Wisconsin’s rotation for six games in his college career - Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Eastern Illinois, Green Bay (twice), Marquette, and St. Francis-Brooklyn – and had a distinct size and physical advantage in those matchups. Not in this case, as the Friars broke the game open during that stretch.

In the final eight minutes with Carlson at the five, Providence’s 14 points were all generated off getting into the paint, scoring four baskets in the lane and hitting two 3-pointers off offensive rebounds.

“That was a tough situation for us,” Carlson said. “Really focusing when we were doubling big guys, I think we just really need to lock in on defense.”

Gard said after the game Monday that the struggles come for a young player when he plays too fast. Carlson finished 0-for-6 in the first half, missing a handful of open 3-pointers early (that was a theme for UW on a night where it went 5-for-27 from the perimeter) and getting blocked from behind on a dunk attempt. In retrospect, a pump fake might have yielded a better result and not an empty possession.

Late in the first half, Carlson drove to the right block on Watson, got stuck, and moved his pivot foot for a traveling violation.

“It’s about learning from it and translating it from a drill to when the bullets start are flying and we can’t slow it down,” assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft said. “That’s what you’re seeing from a guy who has only played a few career games. He’s got to learn some things.”

A former four-star recruit and Minnesota Mr. Basketball finalist, Carlson set school records for career points (2,004), rebounds (1,083), and blocked shots (145). During the recruiting process, Gard and his assistants fell in love with his diverse offensive skill set, pointing to his ability to be effective in the post, off the dribble, and from the perimeter. Carlson averaged a double-double in his final two seasons of high school, including averaging 24.3 points and 11.7 rebounds in his 2019-20 senior season.

He hinted at those abilities in last year’s season opener. Even though starting last season behind two senior forwards in Aleem Ford and Micah Potter, Carlson made his mark in his collegiate debut with 13 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3FG), two rebounds, a block, and an assist in 17 minutes. He played the next five games before suffering a stress fracture in his lower back that knocked him out of practice until March.

His only appearance the rest of the season was officially playing one minute against North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament first round. It was precious development time missed that he tried to make up for during offseason workouts with strength and skills improvement.

“I’ve learned a lot from the three games we’ve played,” Carlson said. “That experience has been huge for me. Getting that confidence going into games is going to be huge. It’s building every game, regardless of what happens.”

There’s no magic elixir to suddenly inject experience into someone without it, or turn a 19-year-old underclassman into a 24-year-old super senior. Whether Carlson and his young teammates are ready or not, Wisconsin (2-1) will double its games played by next week when they play three games in three days in the Maui Invitational. The Badgers open with Texas A&M (4-0) at 1 p.m. Monday in the annual holiday tournament, being played this year in Las Vegas.

As luck would have it, the Aggies are led in scoring by 6-8, 243-pound forward Henry Coleman, providing another chance for the Badgers to get back off the mat.

“(Ben) understands he has a ways to go,” Krabbenhoft said. “If you have that approach, we’re going to continue to see progress in every aspect of the game. Being able to go out there and really for the first time in his career to go against like-sized bodies and athletes, now he knows what it’s like. I got a taste of it, I’ve got to improve on some things, go back out and show what I’ve learned. The good thing about basketball is you have test, after test, after test.”