Play or redshirt? Forecasting Wisconsin's 2022 offensive class
With fall camp set to begin later this week, BadgerBlitz.com looks at Wisconsin's 2022 recruiting class and predicts who will play as a true freshman this fall.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news