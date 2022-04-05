 Wisconsin Football: Graham Mertz, Jake Chaney Spring Practice No. 7 Photos
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-05 12:24:59 -0500') }} football Edit

PHOTOS: Wisconsin Spring Practice No. 7

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin conducted its seventh spring practice of 2022 inside the McClain Center on Tuesday morning, kicking off the third full week of sessions for the program.

Check out BadgerBlitz.com's photos from the fourth practice available to reporters. Read our recap, thoughts and analysis of the practice forthcoming on Tuesday.


