Published Nov 18, 2024
PG Dezhon Hall lauds game-day visit: 'Best atmosphere I've been in'
Seamus Rohrer
Staff
Wisconsin got one of its top targets in the 2026 class, point guard Dezhon Hall of Greenville, South Carolina, on campus this weekend for an official visit. It then proceeded to drop 103 points on the No. 9 team in the country, putting the nation on notice.

The environment in the Kohl Center during Friday night's upset win grabbed Hall's attention.

“Oh man, it was great. It was definitely the best atmosphere I’ve been in so far going on my visits," he told BadgerBlitz.com. "It was definitely great to see in person versus on TV. It was great to see the coaching staff, how they interact with the guys live, in person, the pre-game workouts, just the whole atmosphere. Sold out crowd against a great team, so it was great. It was amazing to see that.”

