MEQUON, Wis. - What a difference one year has made in the transformation of D.J. Carton.

At the 2017 NY2LA Sports Swish N' Dish, the 2019 point guard from Quad City Elite was just starting to garner interest from a handful of Big Ten schools.

Back at Homestead (WI) High School one year later, Carton carries a four-star ranking and is slotted as the No. 51 player in his class. And a once blank scholarship sheet now boasts offers from Creighton, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas State, Marquette, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State and Wisconsin, among others.