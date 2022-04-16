Payton Pierce, the No. 1 ILB in 2024, sees No. 1 defense in the country
The top-ranked inside linebacker in the 2024 recruiting class checked out the reigning top-ranked defense in the country this weekend in Madison.
Payton Pierce, a four-star sophomore from Lovejoy High School in Texas, spent Friday and Saturday at the University of Wisconsin, a trip that netted an offer for the No. 56 prospect in the nation.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news