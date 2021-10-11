Paul Chryst, Wisconsin backs discuss Jalen Berger's dismissal

"I spoke with Jalen yesterday, and I'm gonna keep that between me and Jalen," Chryst said on Monday.

Wisconsin's head coach did not dive into specifics to what led to the decision.

Rather, discussions about dismissed tailback Jalen Berger and various inquiries about Wisconsin's running backs surfaced one day after Chryst announced the redshirt freshman was no longer a part of the program.

MADISON, WIS. -- The first six questions by reporters from Paul Chryst 's weekly Monday press conference did not involve Wisconsin's next opponent, Army.

Berger finished his Wisconsin career with seven games played, accumulating 389 rushing yards on 84 carries with three touchdowns. The second-year back played in only three of the five games this season for UW (2-3 overall, 1-2 Big Ten), carrying the ball 24 times for 88 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and a touchdown. The former four-star prospect dressed but did not participate against No. 7 Penn State in the season-opener, along with this past weekend's matchup with Illinois.

Chryst was asked how he told the team about the decision.

"Didn't," Chryst said. "They know, and we're excited to play Army this week. Got a big game coming up."

Junior running back Chez Mellusi noted to reporters he heard the news from running backs coach Gary Brown "in our meetings."

"It was difficult for me because he's my friend, like a brother to me," Mellusi said of Berger. "It's just one of those things that I'm just going to continue to support him."

Mellusi stated he spoke with Berger "a little bit" on Sunday but that he does not "know much about the situation," according to the Clemson transfer. True freshman running back Braelon Allen echoed his teammate in the latter instance.

"I think it caught all of us a little by surprise," Allen told reporters on Monday. "Really, we didn't know anything about, we still don't really know anything about the situation. It's just kind of what it was. We're all still surprised by it, but it is what it is."

Wisconsin's tailback room has dwindled in numbers since fall camp. Berger's departure from the program leaves seven remaining in that group. Chryst and UW announced on Aug. 31. that true freshman Loyal Crawford was dismissed from the team, and the program also declared that fellow first-year tailback Antwan Roberts was suspended in that same August release. The Tennessee native later entered the transfer portal on Sept. 19.

Chryst was also asked if those trio of players ended up not being "right" or "good" fits for the program.

"I think when you when you go back and look at each one, I think it would be unfair to say that, to be that definitive on it," Chryst said.

Mellusi (96 carries, 477 yards, three touchdowns), Allen (30, 180, two), and redshirt juniors Isaac Guerendo (23, 160, one) and Brady Schipper (14, 65, zero) have received playing time this year. Schipper carried the ball six times for 36 yards at Illinois when Berger did not play.

Against the Illini on Saturday, Mellusi and Allen formed a formidable one-two punch combined for 276 yards on 39 carries and one touchdown each during the 24-0 win. Wisconsin accumulated 391 yards on the ground in that road win in Champaign.

"I think the game kind of spoke for itself," Mellusi said. "I think that we complement each other extremely well."

Guerendo did not play against Illinois, and UW designated him as questionable on this week's preliminary status report. Chryst called out the name of redshirt sophomore Julius Davis, when asked if there is another back who has not played yet could be close to helping the team in the near or distant future. Davis, a former three-star back from Menomonee Falls, Wis., has played in only one game during his time at UW.

"We've loved and appreciate the way Julius has approached it and what he's done on the scout team, and kind of with his opportunities when we go against each other, and we're really excited about that."

"Then I think, got some of the other freshmen, Jackson's been doing a good job. So feel good about the backs that we have, and you are right. We don't know the future, but you want to have them all and feel real confident with the group."