From practices open to the media, all of Coan's reps appeared to come with the first-team offense, but the other three also flashed their potential.

That last topic will be the most watched position heading into fall camp. Chryst believed all four quarterbacks -- Jack Coan, Danny Vanden Boom, Chase Wolf and Graham Mertz --"had a good spring."

Among the various topics asked and answered in the nearly 50-minute long conversation included expectations for the defense, tailback Jonathan Taylor and, of course, Wisconsin's quarterbacks.

CHICAGO - Before taking to the big stage on Friday morning during the second day of Big Ten Media Days, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst sat down with several local reporters Thursday.

“I think the first part of camp still gives you that opportunity," Chryst said. "Our camp will be set up where there’s really kind of four phases to it. The first one will be installation, so there’s really no sense in - you don’t try to manage the reps during that phase. They’re all getting used to it, they’re getting acclimatized to it all. They go from summer to ‘Alright, we’re playing football again.’

“Then the next two weeks are when you got to really go. Think that’s when the reps start changing. So you come out of spring and you got an idea, but you got to look for confirmation of it, I think in those first five practices.”

Chryst still believes he can give all the quarterbacks "a ton of work," though he admitted that "obviously it's going to change and when they're getting their work in camp, we'll play off of it a little bit."

Among other subject matters included Taylor. Along with two watch-list honors this week, he also picked up the distinction of one of 10 Big Ten preseason honorees for the second consecutive year.

As a runner, specifically, Chryst was asked if his Doak Walker Award-winning back can improve even further. He referred back to a chat Taylor had with another Wisconsin great.

“He had a great conversation with Joe Thomas," Chryst said. "JT’s to the point now when you know a little more, you probably ask better questions, another layer you understand. We’re talking about the outside zone and so he asked Joe -- smart of 'JT' to ask this -- 'For a lineman, what do you want out of a back,' and some little things come up.

"Anytime you’re trying to learn, you’re going to find a way to learn and get better, so I think, absolutely. I think that he’s also at the point where he will -- that’s one of the things that we all got to try to do -- is have him be more of a factor, run and pass, but there’s still room for growth. There always will be.”