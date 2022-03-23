Paul Chryst on 'collaborative' play-calling process with OC Bobby Engram

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin announced Bobby Engram as its new offensive coordinator in late January, and the very first set of questions fired off to the former collegiate and NFL standout turned assistant last month revolved around prominent topics.

That area involved Engram's responsibilities, the position group he would coach and if he would call plays. He first acknowledged that as UW's coordinator, he would "be involved in all aspects of the game plan, which we're still working and talking through."

At the time, Engram noted discussion of the position groups being a question for head coach Paul Chryst, who was not at that particular press conference, as he thought "there's still some things to solidify on the staff."

But about that one other topic ...

“And as far as play calling, I've been around many places, so there's different ways to do it," Engram said on February 5. "Again, I will be involved in all aspects of the game plan, and we will have some really good plays called, and it'll be a collaborative effort, and we'll be working together. The main thing is to have a great plan, where we can move the ball and score points and help us win football games."