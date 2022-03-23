Paul Chryst on 'collaborative' play-calling process with OC Bobby Engram
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin announced Bobby Engram as its new offensive coordinator in late January, and the very first set of questions fired off to the former collegiate and NFL standout turned assistant last month revolved around prominent topics.
That area involved Engram's responsibilities, the position group he would coach and if he would call plays. He first acknowledged that as UW's coordinator, he would "be involved in all aspects of the game plan, which we're still working and talking through."
At the time, Engram noted discussion of the position groups being a question for head coach Paul Chryst, who was not at that particular press conference, as he thought "there's still some things to solidify on the staff."
But about that one other topic ...
“And as far as play calling, I've been around many places, so there's different ways to do it," Engram said on February 5. "Again, I will be involved in all aspects of the game plan, and we will have some really good plays called, and it'll be a collaborative effort, and we'll be working together. The main thing is to have a great plan, where we can move the ball and score points and help us win football games."
Flash forward to Monday, and there appears to be more clarity. Engram will indeed call the plays, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Wisconsin State Journal and The Athletic. However, those reports also stated that Chryst, while acknowledging his coordinator's duty, also emphasized that collective input will come from the other assistant coaches working on the offensive side of the ball during weekly preparation.
When meeting with a full slate of reporters on Monday afternoon inside the McClain Center, Chryst believed Engram's description from February was "spot on."
“Certainly in the game, there's gonna be one to send in the play that's called, and yet, I think what Bobby's talking about – and when I think of collaboration – it takes everyone and it takes the coaches and players," Chryst said. "What you're going to call in a game is what is game ready and what's kind of earned the right to be called in games, and that is why you practice and that's where you go.
“As you prepare for a game, you've got situations, and you're only gonna have so many calls on that, and so that's where everyone's got a piece of that. What plays do you think fit best schematically? What plays that our players understand that you're running? And then that goes on a call sheet, and then the play caller calls it, but it truly is a group effort. I think when he talks about collaboration, that's what he's talking about.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news