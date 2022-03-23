MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin's reshuffling of its coaching staff during this 2022 winter offseason included a former player turned longtime assistant moving off the field, but perhaps he now holds a key even more vital role to the program.

UW announced on Feb. 22 that Mickey Turner will take on the responsibilities of leading Wisconsin's recruiting department. The former Badger, who coached tight ends since the 2015 season, mentored standouts such as Troy Fumagalli and Jake Ferguson, along with many others at the position.

As an assistant, Turner has built a strong presence on the recruiting trail. He assisted in landing key prospects such as running back Jonathan Taylor, tight ends Ferguson, Hayden Rucci and Cam Large, along with offensive lineman Logan Brown.