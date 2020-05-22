With campuses shut down since mid-March and uncertainty surrounding official visits this summer, some prospects in the 2021 recruiting class have bumped up their commitment timelines.

"Without being able to take official visits, it has slowed down the process for me," Brunson told BadgerBlitz.com. "I'm not going to rush anything because of the coronavirus.

"I'm going to take my time and wait until schools open back up because the visits will play a major part in my decision. I'm in no rush to make a commitment right now."

A three-star prospect from Princess Anne High School, Brunson picked up an offer from the Badgers in early April. Since then, he has built a strong relationship with position coach and lead recruiter Inoke Breckterfield.

"It's been great to establish that relationship with Coach Breckterfield," Brunson said. "We're both big family guys and we've been able to click real well. Coach Breckterfield coached Aaron Donald in college, so he knows what it takes to help develop great players. Coach Breckterfield looks at me as a very versatile defensive lineman who can bounce all over on the line.

"Since the offer, I've learned a lot about Wisconsin's consistency and how great that defense has been over the last few years. It's been good to learn more about the school and program."

Academics will play a large role in Brunson's decision, a big reason why another school in the Big Ten is a strong option in his recruitment.

"I like Northwestern's defensive line coach (Marty Long) and I have a very good relationship with him," Brunson said. "I like the standards that they have set out there and the academics are a big thing for me, which Northwestern offers. It's also a great alumni system in a great area out there."

At this point, Brunson isn't ready to talk favorites or schools that will for sure receive official visits down the road.

"Northwestern, N.C. State, Georgia Tech, Wisconsin and UConn are probably the schools I hear the most from," Brunson said. "There aren't any schools right now that I'm focused on for official visits.

"Of course distance matters to me. But right now there are so many different ways for my family to be able to see me play that it's not a huge factor for me. As long as my parents get a chance to see me play, distance won't play a big part in my decision."

The Badgers currently have 10 commitments in the 2021 recruiting class.