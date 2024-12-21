Overhaul of DL continues with a commitment from edge Micheal Garner

A redshirt sophomore from Grambling, Garner is the fourth edition to E.J. Whitlow 's position group, along with Parker Petersen , Corey Walker and Charles Perkins .

Wisconsin's overhaul of the defensive line continued on Saturday evening with a commitment from edge Micheal Garner .

Adding another piece through the portal was important for the Badgers. From the 2024 roster, Elijah Hills, arguably the unit's top player, has exhausted his eligibility. Key contributors James Thompson and Curt Neal hit the portal, as well as Hank Weber and Jamel Howard.

Wisconsin could bring Ben Barten back for a sixth season. Brandon Lane and Dillan Johnson are also slated to return, and the staff signed Torin Pettaway, Drayden Pavey and Xavier Ukponu in the 2025 cycle.

In Garner, the Badgers are getting a unique prospect with plenty of size at 6-foot-6 and 280. The Chicago native had 16 tackles, five sacks and 13 pressures over the course of his career at Grambling.

In addition to Wisconsin, Garner also listed portal offers from Colorado, Kent State, UAB, Coastal Carolina and Georgia State, among others.

In total, the Badgers have added 15 transfers this month .