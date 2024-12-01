Outside linebacker Leon Lowery to enter transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. — Redshirt senior outside linebacker Leon Lowery has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, according to his X account .

Lowery spent one season with the Badgers after transferring from Syracuse last offseason. He appeared in all 12 games this season and played the second-most snaps of any outside linebacker (372), behind Darryl Peterson (458), per Pro Football Focus.

The redshirt senior recorded 29 total tackles and one sack. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

The Badgers will be left with more questions than answers in their outside linebacker room after the departure of Lowery as well as sixth-year senior John Pius, another frequent starter who came to Madison via the transfer portal last offseason.

Peterson, redshirt junior Aaron Witt and redshirt sophomore Sebastian Cheeks are the only returning outside linebackers who played more than 100 snaps last season, per PFF.

The Badgers will have to lean on their younger talent come the 2025 season. Freshmen Thomas Heiberger and Anelu Lafaele were fall camp standouts and should expect to see the field.

They will also welcome some intriguing members of the 2025 class in Jaylen Williams, Nicolas Clayton and Samuel Lateju.