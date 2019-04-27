David Edwards elected to turn pro after his junior season, and his decision was vindicated Saturday as the Los Angeles Rams selected him in the fifth round with the No. 169 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

A 6-foot-7, 315-pound former high school quarterback, Edwards originally came in to Wisconsin as a tight end before switching to the offensive line in 2016. It was a tough transition at first, but Edwards eventually found his groove at the position and ended up starting 31 games for the Badgers at right tackle over the rest of his career.

A shoulder injury limited Edwards to just 10 games in 2018, but he'll have a chance to show he's healthy in pre-season camp after a few months of rest. Edwards is the second offensive lineman from Wisconsin to be drafted in 2019, following Michael Deiter.