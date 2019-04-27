News More News
football

OT David Edwards drafted by Los Angeles Rams

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

David Edwards elected to turn pro after his junior season, and his decision was vindicated Saturday as the Los Angeles Rams selected him in the fifth round with the No. 169 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

David Edwards (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com)

A 6-foot-7, 315-pound former high school quarterback, Edwards originally came in to Wisconsin as a tight end before switching to the offensive line in 2016. It was a tough transition at first, but Edwards eventually found his groove at the position and ended up starting 31 games for the Badgers at right tackle over the rest of his career.

A shoulder injury limited Edwards to just 10 games in 2018, but he'll have a chance to show he's healthy in pre-season camp after a few months of rest. Edwards is the second offensive lineman from Wisconsin to be drafted in 2019, following Michael Deiter.

Wisconsin's 2019 NFL Draft Tracker
Player Round Overall Pick Team

OG Michael Deiter

3

79

Miami Dolphins

ILB Ryan Connelly

5

143

New York Giants

OLB Andrew Van Ginkel

5

151

Miami Dolphins

OT David Edwards

5

169

Los Angeles Rams
