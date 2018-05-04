When Malik Osborne announced his intentions to transfer from Rice in late March, the 6-foot-8, 200-pound power forward did not anticipate he'd have the amount of options currently on his plate.

"Surprised is an understatement," Osborne told BadgerBlitz.com on Friday, just hours after he picked up his latest offer from Wisconsin. "I've really been shocked but at the same time, I've always felt that I could play at the highest level.

"Not just the amount of schools involved, but the quality of the programs and the high level of competition has been excellent. I never anticipated these schools would be contacting me, but I'm flattered by this opportunity."