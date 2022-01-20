Options for the Wisconsin Badgers at Offensive Coordinator
Wednesday evening, the University of Wisconsin posted an opening for an offensive coordinator positon on Paul Chryst's coaching staff. This presents an big opportunity for UW, who did not have an offensive coordinator - Chryst called plays - on staff in 2021.
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at a few potential options for the Badgers moving forward.
DALLS COWBOYS COACHING ASSISTANT SCOTT TOLZIEN
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news