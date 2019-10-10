Wisconsin and Michigan State, which square off Saturday in Madison, had some key head-to-head recruiting battles over the last few years. BadgerBlitz.com takes a closer look inside.

Recruiting story: Wisconsin was the first FBS offer for Walled Lake, Mich., wide receiver Cody White, and the Badgers got off to a quick start in his recruitment.

"They told me to keep working and developing, and they told me I had a lot of potential," White told BadgerBlitz.com after a visit in March of 2016. "I would say Wisconsin is up there with my other offers; it was a good trip up to Madison. Still letting the process come to me, though."

A chance to stay close to home, though, was too much to pass on, as White committed to Michigan State just days later.