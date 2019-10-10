On the recruiting front: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan State Spartans
Wisconsin and Michigan State, which square off Saturday in Madison, had some key head-to-head recruiting battles over the last few years. BadgerBlitz.com takes a closer look inside.
*Note: Prospects included in this report only include athletes on the current Spartans' roster.
Biggest wins for Michigan State
Recruiting story: Wisconsin was the first FBS offer for Walled Lake, Mich., wide receiver Cody White, and the Badgers got off to a quick start in his recruitment.
"They told me to keep working and developing, and they told me I had a lot of potential," White told BadgerBlitz.com after a visit in March of 2016. "I would say Wisconsin is up there with my other offers; it was a good trip up to Madison. Still letting the process come to me, though."
A chance to stay close to home, though, was too much to pass on, as White committed to Michigan State just days later.
