On the recruiting front: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Wisconsin and Nebraska, which square off Saturday in Lincoln, had some key head-to-head recruiting battles over the last few years. BadgerBlitz.com takes a closer look inside.
*Note: Prospects in this report only includes athletes on the Badgers' and Cornhuskers' current roster.
Biggest wins for Nebraska
Recruiting story: The younger brother of Sam Raridon, a Wisconsin signee in the 2013 class (though he never played for the Badgers), John Raridon made an early commitment to Nebraska in August of 2014 in favor of scholarships from Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. The former four-star prospect is a back-up this season, according to the most recent depth chart. In the 2016 class, the Badgers signed offensive linemen Patrick Kasl, Cole Van Lanen and Tyler Biadasz.
Recruiting story: Mohamed Barry was one of a handful of commitments then-head coach Gary Andersen couldn't get passed admissions at Wisconsin. In June of 2014, Barry pledged to the Badgers after a strong unofficial visit but later that summer, the two sides parted ways due to academics. His next commitment was to Kansas State, but the former three-star prospect ended up signing with Nebraska in February of 2015 and is currently listed as the No. 1 inside linebacker on the Cornhuskers' depth chart. In the 2015 class, Wisconsin signed linebackers Zack Baun, Chris Orr and Nick Thomas.
Recruiting story: In the 2019 class, Bryce Benhart seemed liked a Wisconsin lean, though he kept his recruitment very quiet early on. As things progressed, though, Nebraska and Tennessee emerged in the summer of 2018.
“Today, I could see him taking one more visit. He does want to play early in (college). He wants to compete for a position and have an opportunity to play earlier than later. He is a competitor and doesn’t mind competition.” -Gene Benhart, father of Bryce Benhart.
In October of that same year, Benhart, who would go on to play in the Army All-American Bowl, committed to the Cornhuskers. He is currently the No. 2 right tackle for Nebraska.
