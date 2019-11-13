Wisconsin and Nebraska, which square off Saturday in Lincoln, had some key head-to-head recruiting battles over the last few years. BadgerBlitz.com takes a closer look inside. *Note: Prospects in this report only includes athletes on the Badgers' and Cornhuskers' current roster.

Biggest wins for Nebraska

Recruiting story: Mohamed Barry was one of a handful of commitments then-head coach Gary Andersen couldn't get passed admissions at Wisconsin. In June of 2014, Barry pledged to the Badgers after a strong unofficial visit but later that summer, the two sides parted ways due to academics. His next commitment was to Kansas State, but the former three-star prospect ended up signing with Nebraska in February of 2015 and is currently listed as the No. 1 inside linebacker on the Cornhuskers' depth chart. In the 2015 class, Wisconsin signed linebackers Zack Baun, Chris Orr and Nick Thomas.