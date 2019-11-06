On the recruiting front: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
Wisconsin and Iowa, which square off Saturday in Madison, had some key head-to-head recruiting battles over the last few years. BadgerBlitz.com takes a closer look inside.
*Note: Players included in this report are currently on each team's current roster.
Biggest wins for Iowa
Recruiting story: Gary Andersen elected not to offer Nathan Stanley during his time as head coach at Wisconsin. And when Paul Chryst took over the program in 2015, the former three-star prospect was already committed to Iowa. The Badgers tried to make a late push to keep Stanley inside the state, but he signed with the Hawkeyes and is currently in his third year as the starting quarterback. In the 2016 class, UW landed three-star quarterback Kare' Lyles, who has since transferred.
