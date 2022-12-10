“It has been a childhood dream of mine to play football at the highest level,” Herbig said in a Tweet with his announcement . “After many discussions with my family and coaches, I have decided to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig will skip Wisconsin's bowl game against Oklahoma State in order to begin preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Herbig, a former four-star prospect from Hawaii, started 10 of 12 games for the Badgers this season. He graded out as the second highest-rated defensive player for UW (87.4), according to PFF.

A member of Wisconsin's 2020 recruiting class, Herbig contributed right away for the Badgers as a true freshman. He made seven starts at outside linebacker and racked up 26 total tackles, six tackles for loss and one sack.

The following season, Herbig started all 13 games and led the Badgers and ranked fourth in the Big Ten with nine sacks. He also ranked seventh in the Big Ten with 14.5 tackles for loss.

This fall, Herbig had 47 tackles, 11 sacks and two forced fumbles. He was a consensus First-Team All-Big Ten pick.

Herbig, a team captain in 2022, was selected on Friday as the Jimmy Demetral Team MVP, presented annually to the player most instrumental to the success of the team.

Herbig's departure means the Badgers will have to find a new starter at outside linebacker for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State. Redshirt freshman Darryl Peterson and redshirt sophomore Kaden Johnson should both see extended time against the Pokes.

Herbig is the third player from Wisconsin's 2022 roster to declare early for the draft, along with offensive lineman Joe Tippmann and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton.