Wisconsin outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell spoke to the media during fall camp for the first time since the spring. He touched on plenty of topics, from special teams to his relationship with the flourishing Nyzier Fourqurean and much more. Here's everything Mitchell said at his availability: *Authors note: Some questions and answers are slightly rephrased for clarity.

Wisconsin outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Q: Can you talk about what (new assistant special teams coach) Eric Raisbeck is going to bring?

"Our special teams isn't just a one-man operation. There's multiple people involved. Obviously, it starts with our head coach Luke Fickell, who has experience in that area. So him and I work together. We brought on Coach Raisbeck, who has a lot of experience previously at another Big Ten institution. I think the biggest thing is he does a really good job with our specialists — our snappers, our kickers, our punters, in terms of technique and fundamental and really being that coach. I spend a lot of time with the outside linebackers, so its nice to have someone honed in on specialists. We're all working together to try to get the best out of all of our units."

Q: Where have you seen the most growth with Anelu (Lafaele) since he got to campus and what have you seen from his fall camp so far?

"He's a guy that always gives great effort. He's relentless. He plays extremely hard, that's the biggest thing. I think he's got a good get-off, he shows some flashes rushing the passer. Still a lot of work to do, but like anything, you've got a freshman going through his first fall camp. I've got a few of those guys that never played college football, your first fall camp experience. There's been some highs and some lows, I think the biggest thing is challenge him to be more consistent. I think, seven, eight practices in, we have to see where some of that ends up with that consistency."

Q: What went into the decision to move Ernest (Willor) over to your position?

"I think the primary driver is we've been able to recruit and develop some depth at interior defensive line. You start to get seven days into practice, you look at some of the depth you have there. Obviously Curt (Neal) and those guys, James (Thompson). Ben Barten is having a great camp. But beyond that, the addition of Brandon Lane, and I could go through the guys. You're just looking for opportunities. Just felt like there were more opportunities here at fall camp at outside linebacker. He also kinda fits, his size and his skillset too. It's only been 48 hours on the job. Literally made the move 48 hours ago, cramming things in. I'm force-feeding him a ton of reps, and just looking for options where he could have opportunities."

Q: That said, what are the early returns in what you've seen from Ernest in these first couple days?

"He's got violent hands. Plays hard, got a good get-off. There's definitely a lot of tools there. It's obviously a completely new position with a ton of new calls, some of the other freshman come in in January and they've had eight months. I've had 48 hours. There's some mistakes that he's working through, but I think he's loving the position. And again, there's some things I'm cautiously optimistic based on some of the stuff I've said. Two practices, I've had him."

Q: Luke and Mike (Tressel) have mentioned how lack of rotation at OLB was detrimental to the defense. Do you feel like right now you're in a better spot with guys you can trust?

"I do. No doubt. I always have a lot of respect for CJ Goetz and what he did for this program last year in the transition, but yeah. We'll get Aaron Witt back here, just a little camp deal, just a little ding, nothing crazy. So I do feel like we have 1A, 1B. We have four guys. So Darryl Peterson, John Pius, Leon Lowery and Aaron Witt provide more depth than we had in 2023. And then we're looking for that fifth. That fifth, sixth guy.

Q: Before he went down, was Thomas (Heiberger) one of those guys?

"He for sure would've been. And its not a season-ending injury, we'll get him back. Just gotta keep him engaged with things. But for sure, he was on the path to play as a true freshman."

Q: Is there any timeline for Thomas?

"Not sure. I'm a coach, not a medical professional. I just listen to the doctors and trainers, we'll get him out there as soon as we can. He had a great spring ball, great summer, was off to a really fast start in fall camp. But it's not a deal where he's off the table in '24. Just kinda see where the progression goes, and we're gonna make sure we take care of him and everything. But he's at a point where he's earned the right to get back out there in a position to play."

Q: Can you talk a little about the fall Nyzier Fourqurean has had?

"I love Nyzier, I have a lot of respect for him and what he's done. He's done a really good job. Obviously Paul (Haynes) coaches him, but there's a reason when the starters go out there, Nyzier is at the boundary corner. I think he's really intelligent. He's a really smart football player. He fits the culture of this program, he's tough nasty disciplined, does things the right way. I'm happy for him, he was provided an opportunity, and he's really taken advantage of the opportunity. Known him for a long time, known his family, so it's pretty cool to see him step up and take advantage of that."

Q: I know you and Luke are a big proponent of using starters on special teams when you can, just how do you think this team adapted to that or embraced that in past two years?

"I think they've embraced it immensely. You talk about Hunter Wohler, who's an All-American and arguably the best football player on our team. He was on our punt team and led our punt team in tackles running down there. Right now, I think Jake Chaney has had a heck of an offseason, a heck of a camp. We've got him starting on the punt team. We're using different guys in different situations, we'll have starters on all the different units, at least one starter on the unit. I do think one thing, we have more depth, you guys know this. We have more depth, we're more athletic. I think something that helps some of our units. We've just got some better guys at the point of attack that can do some different things, different roles. Quincy Burroughs played a lot last year, but I think he's gonna have a big year on special teams. Just going through those guys that maybe aren't the top receiver, top DB, a top type of guy. Owen Arnett, (Grover) Bortolotti, that's my guy. Coming off the injury, he's been really dominant on special teams. That's the heart and soul of a football team when you have those guys in those positions that can do those things."

Q: When it comes to the return game, who are you seeing early returns on, who could potentially produce?

"I think kick returner, Vinny Anthony really proved down the stretch last year in the bowl game that he's really good. So I think today, Vinny Anthony is back there as the kick returner and we're using Bryson Green some as an off returner. I think the punt return deal, Trech (Kekahuna) definitely shows electric ability to do that, but I wouldn't sleep on Tyrell Henry either. He's really confident catching the ball, and he's had a solid camp too. So I don't think we're in position to be naming the guy that's back there on punt return yet; there's still some competition to be done."

