The most surprising news was the addition of sixth-year offensive lineman Jon Dietzen and the loss of Reggie Pearson . Dietzen, 6-foot-6 and 319 pounds, last appeared for the Badgers during the 2018 season finale in the Pinstripe Bowl against Miami - 636 days ago, to be exact.

As Wisconsin returned to the practice field Wednesday, an official fall roster was released by the athletic department.

“In the off-season (we) found something that was a concern. For this year, he (Pearson) wasn’t cleared to play," head coach Paul Chryst said in a Zoom conference with reporters. "That’s why he’s not on the roster right now because he wouldn't be cleared. Reggie is in school and (we) still want him around."

Chryst did not get into specifics but noted that something would have to change for Pearson to be cleared to participate.

Dietzen, who can play tackle and guard, started 32 games and appeared in 35 contests for the Badgers. He opted to step away from football last year due to injuries but continued to work out. The move back was a “year in the works," according to Chryst.

“The more time we’ve had, 'Dietz' is probably the one that’s benefitted from it in many ways,” Chryst said. “He’s trained but he hasn’t played in a while. The Pinstripe Bowl was his last game.

“It’s been fun to see him, truly, healthy as he’s ever been, quite honestly. ‘Dietz,’ he’s a talented football player.

“Through all the training he’s done, he’s felt better than he’s ever felt before.”

The team resumed practiced Wednesday but hasn’t tackled since the Rose Bowl back on Jan. 1. The gap between playing is even greater for Dietzen, who split time at left tackle with Cole Van Lanen in 2018. Chryst brought that point home when asked about what Dietzen's role could be for the upcoming season.

“The one thing he hasn’t done is played football,” Chryst said. “Maybe not just that day but what does he feel like the day after that or when you start stacking two or three days together? I think that’s one of the questions that we’ll be looking to answer is how he feels - not necessarily that first day but the second one of a back-to-back or two or three weeks into it."