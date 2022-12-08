Tippmann, a former three-star prospect, started all 12 games for the Badgers this season. He graded out as the highest-rated linemen for UW (78.8) and played the most snaps (758) of any player on either side of the ball.

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Joe Tippmann will forgo his final season of eligibility at Wisconsin in order to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Tippmann, 6-foot-6 and 313 pounds, played in 11 games with 10 starts at center in 2021. He helped anchor an offensive line that featured the No. 2 rushing offense in the Big Ten (210.9 yards per game) and second-leading rusher in the conference in Braelon Allen (105.7 yards per game).

In 2022, Tippmann was a Big Ten honorable mention pick this fall. He likely has the versatility to play center, guard or even tackle the NFL. The Badgers have had 23 offensive linemen drafted since 2000.

Tippmann's departure means the Badgers will have to find a new starter at center for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State and beyond. Redshirt sophomore Dylan Barrett was listed on the most recent depth chart behind Tippmann, but Tanor Bortoloni could be the best option, at least in the immediate future against the Pokes. For that upcoming contest, the Badgers could go, from left to right, Jack Nelson, Joe Brunner, Bortolini, Trey Wedig and Riley Mahlman.

Jake Renfro, an all-conference center from Cincinnati, recently entered the transfer portal. He is someone first-year head coach Luke Fickell could try and bring over with him from the 2022 Bearcats' roster.