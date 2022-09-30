During a conversation with offensive line coach Bob Bostad on Wednesday evening, Grant Brix picked up an offer from the Badgers and scheduled a visit to Wisconsin for later this fall.

"The offer came last night (Wednesday)," Brix told BadgerBlitz.com. "I was talking on the phone with Coach Bostad during physical therapy. We talked for a while about the campus and what's good to look for in a college. He said Wisconsin has everything I'm looking for and that's when he told me about the offer.

"I'm also going to the Maryland game of Nov. 5 and I'm looking forward to that."