Monday, it was announced that the 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward will enroll at Wisconsin for second semester classes. The former three-star prospect from Ohio will sit out the 2018-19 season and be eligible to play beginning in December of 2019, according to a release.

“It’s a perfect fit,” head coach Greg Gard said in the release, “in terms of our system, how he plays, how we play with our bigs and what he can bring to the table as a player. When you look at transfers, you have to do your due diligence from a cultural standpoint and make sure they’re going to be about the right things.

"There’s no doubt Micah is about the team first and he wants to be part of something bigger than himself. He understands the big picture.”

Potter, who appeared in 59 games, including 16 starts, over two seasons at Ohio State, averaged 4.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 12.0 minutes per game. He will help fill a void after multi-year starter Ethan Happ graduates this spring.

“I’m very excited about going to Wisconsin,” Potter said in the same release. “Pretty much as soon as I got there on my visit, I fell in love with it. It’s hard not to like Madison. It’s beautiful there, and its Wisconsin basketball. You can’t get much better than that.”