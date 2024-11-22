Ohio RB Shahn Alston talks top eight schools

Three burning questions surrounding the Badgers as they look to reach bowl eligibility.
MADISON - With Wisconsin's contest against Nebraska just days away, reporters were able to speak with select players.
Whose stock is rising and falling as the Badgers gear up for two straight trophy games to close out the season?
Ranking every team in the Big Ten ahead of Week 13 action.
Three Wisconsin commits were included in the updated Rivals250 for the 2025 recruiting class.
Three burning questions surrounding the Badgers as they look to reach bowl eligibility.
MADISON - With Wisconsin's contest against Nebraska just days away, reporters were able to speak with select players.
Whose stock is rising and falling as the Badgers gear up for two straight trophy games to close out the season?