Michael Deiter is heading to the NFL after four years of starting on Wisconsin's offensive line. The 6-foot-5, 309-pound Ohio native was drafted with the No. 78 overall pick on Friday in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Deiter started a school-record 54 games for the Badgers over the last four years, racking up starts at center, left guard, and left tackle during his time in Madison. Those 54 games were all starts: 24 at left guard, 16 at center, and 14 at left tackle. Deiter was named a first team All-American by the FWAA and The Athletic at the end of his senior season.

Deiter becomes the latest UW offensive lineman to be drafted - and the first since left tackle Ryan Ramczyk was taken in the first round of the 2017 draft by the New Orleans Saints. Nine other former Wisconsin offensive linemen had been drafted over the last seven seasons.