Official visits will help four-star DB Hunter Wohler make his decision
Don't expect a commitment this winter from Rivals250 member Hunter Wohler, who recently captured WFCA Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Instead, the in-state junior from Muskego High School will likely use his allotted official visits this spring and summer before making a final decision.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news