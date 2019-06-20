Following is a preview of what to expect this weekend as Wisconsin looks to fill the remaining spots in its 2020 class.

The last of three big official visit weekends this month is set to kick off Friday in Madison for the Wisconsin coaching staff. And while the final installment has the fewest visitors compared to the previous two, the four confirmed recruits are all key targets for the Badgers.

Offers: Arizona State, Army, Colorado State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Wisconsin, Wyoming and Yale, among others

The word: Oklahoma State and Minnesota have already received official visits from Max Lofy, a three-star cornerback from Colorado. There are family connections to the state of Wisconsin, which could help the Badgers in their pursuit of Lofy, who has been in contact with defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

"I went up there (Wisconsin) for a regular tour and it was great," Lofy told BadgerBlitz.com. "Plus, my parents were born in Wisconsin, so they’re huge fans. My dad is from Platteville and my mom is from Monroe.

"My family has ties to the state, so it’s more of a personal tie than any other schools. I couldn’t tell you if they are going to offer. I always keep a positive mindset about it, but I’m not sure. I’m feeling pretty good about the whole process, though."

Lofy could also visit Arizona State in July before making his final decision.