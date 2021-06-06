Official visit to Wisconsin surprises three-star DT Felix Hixon
During the flight from Georgia to Wisconsin on Thursday, Felix Hixon didn't see much as he coasted into the Madison airport.
But when the three-star prospect touched down and toured the campus, Hixon, from Jackson High School, had a different impression of the town and university.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news