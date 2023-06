Kaj Sanders recently wrapped up the first of five official visits he plans to take in the month of June.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back from Bergen Catholic in New Jersey was at Wisconsin from Tuesday to Thursday of this week. Sanders is headed to South Carolina this weekend, followed by trips to North Carolina (June 11), Miami (June 19) and Penn State (June 23).

A final decision is penciled in for July 30.