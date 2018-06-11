Some high school recruits use their official visits to narrow down the schools that are recruiting them to make a final decision. Others use it to reaffirm a decision they already made.

Count 2019 offensive lineman Joe Tippmann among that second group.

The three-star prospect from Fort Wayne, Ind., made his way up to Madison for his official visit on last weekend, along with several other players who are committed to Wisconsin’s 2019 recruiting class, and told BadgerBlitz.com afterwards that he had an awesome time getting to know his future teammates and coaches.

“It was great to get a chance to get up there and meet some of the other players who are going to be coming in with my class,” Tippmann said Sunday evening. “It was great to be able to begin the relationship with them and set up that basis that’s going to be a long one.”