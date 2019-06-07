Following is a preview of the 2020 prospects who will take one of their five allotted officials to UW from Friday to Sunday.

Seven uncommitted official visitors are expected in Madison this weekend for what will be the start of a huge recruiting month for the Wisconsin coaching staff.

Top 3: Nebraska, Oregon and Wisconsin

The Word: Nash Hutmacher is taking his much-anticipated official visit to Wisconsin this weekend. He seems like a lock to wind up in the Big Ten, with Nebraska and Wisconsin atop his list of potential schools, but he has also taken an official to Oregon. The Cornhuskers and Ducks already got an official visit from the projected defensive tackle.

"Wisconsin, I've been out there and it's a great area," Hutmacher told Rivals.com. "Coaching staff, I really liked the coaching staff, there's a lot of similarities between them and Nebraska, both big-time programs. Just the people in the area for Wisconsin and the same for Oregon."



PREDICTION: NEBRASKA